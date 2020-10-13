Max Ehrich Goes on Date Night With ‘American Idol’ Alum Sonika Vaid After Demi Lovato Split

Instagram

Max Ehrich is apparently moving on just fine despite previously expressing his sadness over his split from Demi Lovato. The actor recently went on a date night with singer Sonika Vaid and took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, October 13 to share a photo from their fun outing.

In the image, Max could be seen smiling ear to ear as he wrapped his arm around Sonika, as the latter turned to look over her shoulder. The “Under the Dome” actor and the “American Idol” alum went matching in black during their night out, with the former keeping things casual in a T-shirt and loose pants. Meanwhile, Sonika paired a shirt with tight pants and cardigan, in addition to boots and handbag.

Despite their date night, Sonika made it clear that they are simply friends now. “I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together,” the songstress, who finished fifth on “American Idol” season 15, said to E! News. “We’ve just been hanging out since and having fun.”

Max recently broke off engagement with Demi Lovato after less than a year together. He has been expressing his sadness over the split from time to time, though people were not buying it. Most recently, he was accused of staging his moody sighting at the beach where he proposed to Demi. One person called him out, “Being heartbroken? Sure. Understandable. Calling the paps and paying them to capture you mopping around? Gross.”

Another who doubted Max’s apparent gloomy feeling wrote on Twitter, “Oh please. Is anyone buying this nonsense? Such an attention seeker.” A third person agreed, adding, “exactly. his behavior is very erratic and psychotic it’s scary.”