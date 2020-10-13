Marshon Lattimore makes incredible tackle to win game for Saints

Marshon Lattimore sealed the New Orleans Saints’ 30-27 comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime on Monday night with an incredible tackle.

The Saints, who had been down 20-3, were able to tie the game and send it to overtime. They kicked a field goal on the opening possession of the extra period, and needed a stop to get the win. They were able to get it thanks to Lattimore’s incredible effort.

The Chargers threw a slant pass to Mike Williams on 4th-and-6 from their 44. Williams had an angle for a first down, but Lattimore wrapped him up and tossed him down a yard short of the first-down marker.