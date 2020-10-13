Mariah Carey Teases ‘Exciting’ Movie Comeback

Instagram

The ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ hitmaker hints at her upcoming comeback to the big screen, three years since the songstress was signed on for a feature film.

–

Mariah Carey looks set to return to the big screen after teasing “very exciting” talks with film industry pals.

The “Loverboy” singer attempted to crack Hollywood back in 2001 with her semi-autobiographical flick “Glitter” but, following a poor critical response and a release around the time of the 11 September attacks on the World Trade Center, it was labelled a flop.

However, that doesn’t seem to have deterred the star who, in a chat with BBC Radio 2’s Trevor Nelson, teased a potential return to the silver screen.

“I’ve been having some conversations with some very creative friends of mine who may or may not be in the world of film and that’s a very exciting prospect,” she teased.

While Mariah didn’t elaborate on the discussions, she’s no doubt been compelled to revisit a potential movie career following a revived interest in “Glitter” in recent years. Most notably, a #JusticeForGlitter social media campaign saw the record top the U.S. iTunes album chart in 2018.

The “Shake It Off” star didn’t reveal whether she would be in the movie or whether her involvement would be based primarily behind the camera.

Mariah Carey was last seen on the big screen in 2017 when she made a cameo appearance as herself in a comedy movie “Girls Trip” starring Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Regina Hall.

In the same year, she provided voice to the animated movies “The Lego Batman Movie” and “The Star“. She additionally narrated a direct-to-video Christmas cartoon movie based on her festive classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.