Malaika Arora savours a cheat meal thanks to Farah Khan

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in the industry and there’s no doubting the fact. She constantly gives out fitness related tips on social media and even has her very own Yoga studio which just goes to show her dictation towards looking after her body. However, she’s also quite the foodie and doesn’t mind indulging in a cheat meal once in a while.

Malaika took to social media and revealed that she enjoyed a cheat meal once again today all thanks her close friend Farah Khan. Malaika is currently shooting for a dance reality show where Farah was brought on as a special guest. She made her visit to the sets even more special when she brought along a big con container filled with Biryani for the crew. Malaika posted a video on social media in which she shared a glimpse of Farah’s special gift along with thanking the filmmaker. Take a look at the video below.





That indeed was a sweet gesture, Farah.