Logic Shells Out $220,500 to Secure Rare Pokemon Collector’s Card

Instagram

Sharing a video footage of himself opening the package on social media, the ‘Everyday’ hitmaker explains why he was so excited about the latest addition to his collection.

–

Newly-retired rapper Logic is spending his spare time reliving his childhood after dropping more than $220,500 (£170,000) on a rare Pokemon collector’s card.

The “Everyday” hitmaker, who walked away from hip-hop after releasing his sixth and final album, “No Pressure”, in July, reveals he has picked up a new hobby to spend his hard-earned cash on.

And his latest acquisition is one for the record books – an extremely rare first-edition card featuring the Pokemon Charizard, initially released in 1999.

He recently snapped up the card at an Iconic Auctions sale, in what has been dubbed the highest-known price ever paid for the piece of memorabilia, according to Cardhops.

Logic shared video footage of himself opening the package on Instagram over the weekend (October 10-11), and explained why he was so excited about the latest addition to his collection.

<br />

“When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokemon but couldn’t afford the cards,” he shared. “Now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

In response to it, a fan asked him to “do a remix of the Pokemon theme song, it’s only right.” Another fan commented, “This makes me so happy Bob! I’m glad you get to experience everything you used to dream of.” Echoing the sentiment, another fan added, “Cool to see logic living happily mayn.”