Ledger wants to help MicroStrategy secure its $400m Bitcoin treasury By Cointelegraph

MicroStrategy is a business intelligence company that made a splash in August 2020 by converting a large portion of its treasury into (BTC). More recently Square, who just acquired $50 million worth of Bitcoin, developed an in-house open-source SubZero framework to secure its assets.

Ledger is mostly known for its consumer-facing hardware wallets, but since last year, a number of enterprises have also begun to use Ledger Vault, according to the company’s vice president of product, Jean-Michel Pailhon. This product is focused on providing custody solutions to enterprise clients. In fact, the Ledger team is currently trying to sell MicroStrategy on the advantages of its product.

