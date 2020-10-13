Lawyer for Phil Collins’ Ex-Wife Reacts Nonchalantly to Eviction Reports

WENN/Johnny Louis/WENN

The ‘You’ll Be in My Heart’ singer, who reunited with Orianne Cevey in 2016 after their 2008 divorce, reportedly splits from her again after finding out she married another man in August.

Phil Collins‘ on-and-off relationship with his ex-wife Orianne Cevey is taking a nasty turn. The British singer and the former translator have reportedly called it quits again after she married another man in August.

Orianne, who shares two sons, Nicholas and Matthew, with Phil, wed 31-year-old businessman Thomas Bates in Las Vegas in late summer, according to a marriage certificate obtained by The Sun. According to the site, the 69-year-old musician was furious after finding out about her marriage, claiming his ex-wife told him she was going to Sin City on a business trip.

Now, Phil appears to retaliate to Orianne by planning to evict her from his Florida mansion. It’s reported that he intends to file an eviction lawsuit this week. Phil is said to have given Orianne until Friday afternoon, October 9 to pack her bags and leave, but she refused and allegedly threatened him to renegotiate their divorce settlement.

She showed more resistance to his request to vacate the house by allegedly changing the locks on the £25million mansion and threatening to release “false and embarrassing” accusations about him, unless he renegotiates their divorce. He additionally claims that she has been “unruly” with staff at his home.

Orianne allegedly wants to renegotiate their divorce settlement after squandering her fortune through a series of bad investments.

Asked to comment on the eviction notice, Orianne’s lawyer Frank Maister tells The Sun, “We will deal with Mr Collins in the courthouse, not the gossip column.”

Phil and Orianne met when she worked as his translator during his tour. They tied the knot in 1999 and announced their intention to separate in 2006. In 2008, Phil paid £25 million to his ex-wife, which became the largest settlement in a British celebrity divorce.

In 2016, they gave their relationship another try, with Orianne saying at the time, “Our separation was the wrong decision. I now call Phil my husband again.” He added, “We went back because we realized we had made a mistake.” The pair were living together with their two children in Miami.