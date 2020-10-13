Kourtney Kardashian Gets Confronted by a Mob of Angry Anti-Fur Protesters

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and Addison Rae are on their way to Locanda Verde in New York before a bunch of protesters get in their way and yell, ‘Stop abusing animals, you despicable animals abusers!’

–

Kourtney Kardashian‘s recent lunch outing was almost ruined by anti-fur protesters. The star and her best friend, Addison Rae, recently stopped by Italian restaurant Locanda Verde in New York for a peaceful lunch, but both of them got confronted by an angry mob of protesters as soon as they arrived at the place.

In a video that has been surfacing online, Kourtney and Addison walked into the fine dining restaurant before the protesters got in their way and started yelling, “Stop abusing animals, you despicable animals abusers!” The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was unfazed by the confrontation, even taking her time to give some fans a sign before entering the store.

Neither Kourtney nor Addison was wearing fur during their outing. The mom of three covered herself in a black coat complete with matching shades, facial mask and a pair of heels. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old TikTok star was clad in a striped mini dress and black boots.

<br />

Kourtney herself is no stranger to getting confronted by anti-fur protesters. She and her famous siblings often experience such a thing, in addition to being criticized by their own fans for wearing real fur in the past. For instance, Khloe Kardashian received backlash earlier this year after a photo of her wearing fur for Halloween spread online.

Khloe was quick to hit back at the critics though, insisting that she didn’t use real fur. “I am wearing a Halloween costume. It’s not real fur. But keep spreading your vile hate instead of focusing on real issues,” she said at the time. Why must people assume and attack so quickly? You have some clear frustrations darling and they are completely misdirected. My advice to you would be, don’t attack people in general.”

She continued, “But if you choose to waste your energy on attacking a complete stranger then at least know all of your information prior. Happy 2020.”