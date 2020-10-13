Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun at Plastic Surgery Rumors in Recalling Being Nicole Richie’s Assistant

Instagram

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star reveals on 'Emergency Contact' podcast that the 'Simple Life' alum hired her as an assistant 'five faces ago.'

Khloe Kardashian shared her wittiness when it came to her plastic surgery rumors. When opening up about her past career as Nicole Richie‘s assistant, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star made a reference to the swirling speculations of her going under the knife caused by her ever-changing look.

The 36-year-old poked fun at the cosmetic procedure rumors during an appearance in the Monday, October 12 episode of “Emergency Contact” podcast. Speaking to co-host Simon Huck, she pointed out, “I was Nicole Richie’s assistant, and you were Jonathan Cheban’s assistant and we met like five faces ago.”

Noting that she did not stay “long” on the assistant position, the Good America co-founder went on to recall her friendship with the daughter of Lionel Richie. “I went to school with her,” she pointed out. “She was one of my best friends growing up and so we were really, really close. And then, when she started doing ‘Simple Life’. I think it was after ‘Simple Life’ towards the end, she just needed some help and I just needed a job.”

Though she had experience working with a reality star, Khloe divulged that she never really thought about being a star in a TV show. “[Kourtney Kardashian] did ‘Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive‘ prior … and [Kim Kardashian] was obsessed with ‘The Real World‘, but I didn’t think about it, and I think that’s the beauty of it,” she stated.

The ex-wife of Lamar Odom then spilled that she and her family did not expect their show on E! would be successful. “We were told we were show filler and so like, ‘Don’t get too comfortable, this is just show filler.’ And then, it turned into what it turned into,” she admitted. “But I think with that going in your head, there wasn’t any pressure…You’re just like, ‘Oh OK. They don’t even think we’re gonna last, so let’s just go have fun.’ ”

Speaking of the hit show that will come to an end in 2021, Khloe confessed, “It’s sad, but we’ve been doing this for 15 years.” Nonetheless, she believed it was a good decision. “We get two weeks off a year. It’s exhausting. We’re all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap,” she mentioned. “It’s hard because I’m not good with change, but that doesn’t mean I don’t need a break.”