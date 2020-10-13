Kelly Clarkson Provides Children With Therapists to Ease Effects of Her Divorce

Instagram

The ‘Because of You’ hitmaker announced her split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock in June, and has since insisted that her primary focus is on the wellbeing of their children.

Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock are making sure their divorce goes as smoothly as possible by enlisting the help of therapists to talk to their four kids.

The “Because of You” hitmaker is mother to River, six, and Remington, four, with Brandon – who has two children from a previous relationship.

Speaking to U.S. TV show “Extra” about her marriage split, Kelly insisted her primary focus is on the wellbeing of her children.

“We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right,” she explained. “I definitely want to do it right. Everyone’s sad and it’s okay to be sad.”

“It’s just one day when you’re like, ‘Wow, this has forever changed and it’s not just my heart has changed, there’s other little hearts, too’.”





Kelly has been very open about her divorce since announcing the split in June and, when asked why she’s decided to deal with her heartbreak so publicly, she replied, “I have a great family and friends that are there for me…”

“It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore.”