Kanye West Seeks to Legally Own Slogan ‘God Save America’ Following Campaign Ad

Kanye West is cashing in on the final stretch of his presidential campaign with a new line of merchandise.

On Monday (12Oct20), the “Jesus Is King” star dropped his official campaign video, featuring the rapper standing at a podium with a large black and white version of the U.S. flag behind him as he delivers a speech calling on his fellow Americans to “act on faith.”

Along with the visual, he also unveiled a line of merchandise, including ‘Vote Kanye’ caps, T-shirts and sweaters, plus a black T-shirt with the slogan ‘God Save America’ – a line he’s filed to trademark.

According to TMZ, the hitmaker plans to use the phrase on shirts, sweaters and hoodies, although it remains unclear whether he plans to use it as his campaign slogan.

Kanye filed for the trademark last week – less than a month before Kanye, who named Michelle Tidball, a Christian preacher from Wyoming, as his running mate, will face off against Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and incumbent leader Donald Trump and Mike Pence at the polls on 3 November.

The controversial rapper reportedly spent almost $6 million on his presidential campaign as he’s gunning for the oval office in the upcoming election.

Before announcing his presidential bid, the billionaire, who’s ranked second in Forbes’ list of this year’s highest-earning celebrity business moguls, sparked backlash for applying for Covid-19 financial support from the government. His clothing company Yeezy was granted an aid of between $2 million and $5 million.