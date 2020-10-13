Kanye West Drops Official Campaign Ad

Kanye West is still determined to “walk” for president even though he admits that he knows he cannot win — and has released his campaign video.

“America…what is America’s destiny?” he says in the video. “What is best for our nation, our people? What is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things, together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We, as a people, will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls, ‘free exercise of religion’ including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored.”

He continues, “We, as a people, are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other. Our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together, we have to act on faith with the assured knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things.”

Check the video out below.