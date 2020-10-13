Kanye West Drops Official Campaign Ad

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kanye West is still determined to “walk” for president even though he admits that he knows he cannot win — and has released his campaign video.

“America…what is America’s destiny?” he says in the video. “What is best for our nation, our people? What is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things, together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We, as a people, will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls, ‘free exercise of religion’ including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR