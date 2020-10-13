Justin Bieber Teases Benny Blanco Collaboration ‘Lonely’

WENN/Avalon

Hinting that Billie Eilish’s brother takes part in the creative process, the Canadian singer announces on social media that the upcoming tune will be released on Friday, October 16.

Justin Bieber has another new song coming soon. Following Chance the Rapper, the singer is now joining forces with Benny Blanco on a single entitled “Lonely” that is set to be released on Friday, October 16.

The Canadian superstar took to social media on Monday, October 12 to tease the upcoming tune, hinting that Billie Eilish‘s brother Finneas took part in the creative process because he tagged him in a post promoting the song. Moreover, the first snippet of the song has found its way out online, though all fans got to hear was the sound of piano.

It will serve as the follow-up for Justin’s “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper. Making its way out last month, the song peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and was nominated for Favorite Music Video and Favorite Collaboration Song at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards that is set to be held on November 14.

Both “Holy” and “Lonely” are most likely going to be featured on Justin’s new album, though details regarding the effort have yet to be made available to the public.

Earlier this year, Justin released his fifth album “Changes”, marking his first album in more than three years after his record-breaking album “Purpose”. Though receiving mixed reviews from music critics due to its lack of variation, “Changes” still debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 and became his seventh chart-topping album. It additionally helped him become the youngest soloist to have seven No. 1 albums in the U.S. at the age of 25, a record that was previously held by Elvis Presley.

Justin was supposed to hold a tour in support of the album. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he announced that his tour would now kick off on June 2, 2021 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.