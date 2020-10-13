JUST IN | Andre Pienaar, protester who allegedly incited storming of Senekal court denied bail

Andre Pienaar was arrested and charged with

The 51-year-old man who was arrested following

unrest at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court has been denied bail.

Andre Pienaar, who appeared in the Senekal

Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, has been charged with attempted murder, public

violence and incitement to violence.

A previous charge of terrorism has been withdrawn

after the National Director of Public Prosecutions did not authorise the

charge.

Pienaar – who is not a farmer, but rather the owner

of a construction business in Senekal – previously said he would be pleading

not guilty to all charges.

Handing down judgment, Magistrate Buti Mlangeni had

stern words for the accused, finding that Pienaar had not made a sufficient

case to be released on bail.

Mlangeni said there was a clear attempt by Pienaar

to jeopardise the criminal case and investigation.

He said that, during Pienaar’s short in

custody, he was able to identify witnesses who could exonerate him.

“This was a deliberate attempt to jeopardise a

criminal investigation,” Mlangeni said.

The magistrate found that, if released, Pienaar may

interfere with witnesses.

Mlangeni added that the seriousness of the crimes

that Pienaar is accused of justified the limitation of his liberties.

This included the alleged assault on a female

police officer, which the court said was related to issues of gender-based

violence in the country.

The court found that there was a strong likelihood

that Pienaar would disturb law and order if released on bail and that it would

cause a public outcry.

Pienaar’s wife started crying after the magistrate delivered

the verdict and claimed people were laughing at her.

Mlangeni said:

He has shown no regard for law and order.

Bail arguments

During the bail application, the State argued that

Pienaar had attended a gathering of farmers ahead of the court appearance of

the two men accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

There, he is accused of inciting the crowd to go

and fetch the Horner accused from the court’s holding cells.

Chaos subsequently erupted as a small group of people

stormed the court building. A police vehicle was overturned and allegedly set

alight during the fracas.

WATCH | Police van torched as farmers storm holding cells of

Brendin Horner murder accused

The attempted murder charge emanates from

allegations that the accused tried to set the holding cells alight and fired the

two gunshots that were discharged in the court.

However, the investigating officer in the matter

testified in the bail application that he did not know who fired the shots.

It was further placed on court record that Pienaar

had assaulted the two accused in the Horner matter with a flat iron bar that he

had used to gain entry into the cells.

The State said the two accused in the Horner matter

were injured and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

However, according to the defence, they have two

witnesses who were also in the holding cells who would testify that Pienaar was

not part of the action.

The defence further argued that there was no

evidence connecting Pienaar to some of the acts that unfolded at the court last

week.

The State retorted that the doctrine of common

purpose would be used to connect the accused to the alleged crimes.

It was further placed on record that there are a

number of witness statements that implicate Pienaar.

The matter has been postponed to 20 November.

