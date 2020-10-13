Juelz Santana Wife Kimbella Launches OnlyFans Page … Juelz Supports Her!

Bradley Lamb
It’s never too late to join OnlyFans, and Juelz Santanta’s Love & Hip Hop wife has joined has confirmed.

What was once a hub for social media stars and sex workers to rake in the dough by creating exclusive content for their fan bases has developed into an extremely lucrative stream of revenue for celebrities. 

HERE”S KIMBELLA WITHOUT ANY MAKEUP – WOULD YOU PAY FOR HER ONLYFANS?

Even couples are joining together, including tSafaree Samuels and Erica Mena. A few months ago, Lil Kim teased that she may add videos with her man, Mr. Papers. 

