Juelz Santana Wife Kimbella Launches OnlyFans Page … Juelz Supports Her!

It’s never too late to join OnlyFans, and Juelz Santanta’s Love & Hip Hop wife has joined has confirmed.

What was once a hub for social media stars and sex workers to rake in the dough by creating exclusive content for their fan bases has developed into an extremely lucrative stream of revenue for celebrities.

Even couples are joining together, including tSafaree Samuels and Erica Mena. A few months ago, Lil Kim teased that she may add videos with her man, Mr. Papers.

We’re not sure if Juelz Santana is going to show face on OnlyFans, but he revealed that his wife, Kimbella, has launched her OF channel.

The Dipset rapper uploaded a photo to his Instagram account that showed Kimbella putting laundry away. “F$$k the Clothes… It’s The Squat For Me… Look But Don’t Touch â¼ï¸ N Wit dat Being said… OnlyFans.com/Kimbellasworldlit,” he penned in the caption.

To confirm that she is indeed on the website, Kimbella posted the same link over on her Instagram Story.

What do you think about all these celebs taking off their clothes for money . . .