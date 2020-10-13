Juelz Santana Supports Wife Kimbella’s New OnlyFans Venture

Instagram

Although the ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’ star being supportive to his wife may look sweet to some people, some others blast the rapper for even letting his wife to join the adults platform.

Juelz Santana is a supportive husband for his wife Kimbella. After Kimbella announced on Instagram that she has officially created an OnlyFans account, her rapper husband doesn’t waste no time to make use of his own social media platform to promote it.

“It’s LIT baby @thejuelzsantana ! It’s official subscribe to Onlyfans.com/kimbellasworldlit Link in bio,” Kimbella wrote on the photo-sharing on Monday, October 12. She accompanied the message with a picture of herself, wearing a black tee and camouflage pants, squatting in front of a washing machine.

<br />

Juelz, meanwhile, shared a video featuring his wife doing a laundry. “F$$k the Clothes… It’s The Squat For Me… Look But Don’t Touch ‼️ N Wit dat Being said… OnlyFans.com/Kimbellasworldlit,” so the Dipset member wrote in the caption.

<br />

Although the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” being supportive might look sweet to some people, some others blasted the rapper for even letting his wife to join the adults platform. “When your husband is your pimp!” one fan commented. “No I would hope that my husband holds me to a higher standard,” someone else added, with another fan similarly said, “Guess self respect and keeping your dignity don’t apply these days.”

Some others accused them being “broke” and needing “money.” Confused, one user wrote, “Who supports their WIFE having an only fans?! Idk y’all real different these days.”

Back in August, Juelz celebrated his release from prison after he served more than a year for gun possessions. In one picture shared on the photo-sharing site on August 5, the hip-hop star could be seen leaning his head on the car window as he covered himself in an all-black attire that consisted of a T-Shirt and a baseball cap with the words, “Santana Free” written on it. He additionally wore a patterned facial mask. “Free at last,” so he wrote in the caption of the post. Some other photos showed him reuniting with his three children.

Juelz was arrested at the end of 2018 and sentenced to 27 months after he was found guilty to crimes related to his arrest at Newark airport. He was initially scheduled to be released from prison in February 2021, but his wife and his legal team were fighting for the last few months for an earlier release due to concern over Coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, their mission was accomplished even though there were some troubles that prompted his release to get postponed for a week. Kimbella didn’t mention what the troubles were, though.