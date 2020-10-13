Jones: Prescott will ‘be back out there’ with Cowboys

Dak Prescott is out for the rest of the year after suffering a gruesome ankle injury. The timing could not have been worse after he was franchise-tagged by the Dallas Cowboys for this season and is not under contract for next year. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones voiced his support for the young quarterback, saying that he still sees Prescott as an essential part of the team moving forward.

“If you look ahead, he should be ready to go for our spring work – the latter part of the spring work,” Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas. “But knowing Dak – and that’s a big part of this thing – knowing Dak and his makeup, he’ll be back out there soon.”

The 27-year-old quarterback had successful ankle surgery, and head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak was “in good spirits” following the procedure. The estimated recovery timeline is around four to six months, but both McCarthy and Jones seem confident that he can beat that trajectory. Jones also noted that while the injury was horrific, it is fortunately not one that should linger with the quarterback for the long term.

“Physically, I’m told by the doctors by our own experience of seeing this injury, physically there should be no problem with him being back out there in early May or April,” Jones said.

Even with the injury, Prescott did enough this season to likely set himself up for a nice chunk of change this offseason. The only question is if the Cowboys will try to lock him up with a longer deal or once again franchise Dak (though it has been noted the Cowboys might not even have the cap space to afford tagging him).