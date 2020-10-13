Jonas Brothers Offer Fans Creative Control Over Setlist of Their Virtual Concert

Instagram

The trio are planning to reunite onstage on December 3 for a special livestream gig promoting Lenovo’s Yoga brand of laptops and Intel Evo’s new interactive programme, For All Creators.

–

The Jonas Brothers are regrouping to perform a special livestream concert in the run-up to Christmas – and they’re giving fans creative control over their viewing experience.

The “Sucker” stars spent much of the summer laying low, with Joe Jonas becoming a first-time father to daughter Willa in July, but now the siblings are planning to reunite onstage on 3 December for a show promoting Lenovo’s Yoga brand of laptops and Intel Evo’s new interactive programme, For All Creators.

In addition to receiving front-row seats for the gig, viewers will get to vote on the band’s setlist by leaving song suggestions in the comments section in real time, while custom hashtags will trigger visual effects on users’ screens.

Fans will also have the opportunity to switch camera angles as Joe, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas perform.

And ahead of the virtual get-together, Lenovo and Intel Evo officials are giving devotees the chance to get creative and have their original designs featured on promotional posters, concert visuals and even merchandise via the Lenovo Yoga Creators Contest.

“We always say this but we truly have the best fans and we’ve been looking out for opportunities to get them creatively involved,” the Jonas Brothers tell Billboard.com.

<br />

“The Lenovo partnership is a way for us to work with them on a new level, as they will have direct input into an upcoming immersive experience – from helping design merchandise to curating our setlist. With artists’ tours currently on hold, we are looking forward to getting back together to perform and providing a little extra happiness during the holiday season.”

The Lenovo Yoga Creators Contest opens on Tuesday (October 13) and runs until 30 October, with winners treated to new laptops autographed by the pop stars, and a select few invited to take part in a video chat with the group prior to the digital show.

For more information, visit: https://lenovoyogacreatorscontest.com/.