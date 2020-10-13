Jonah Hill Breaks Off Engagement to Gianna Santos After a Year

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

According to reports, the ’21 Jump Street’ actor and Gianna, who got engaged back in September 2019, amicably decide to go separated ways about six weeks ago.

Jonah Hill and fiancee Gianna Santos have called it quits. The pair ended their romantic relationship just a year after the 36-year-old Oscar-nominated actor proposed to her. There seems to be no drama following the split as according to PEOPLE, it was an “amicable” split.

Meanwhile, a source claims to Us Weekly that the couple, who got engaged back in September 2019, decided to go separated ways about six weeks ago. “The spark went in Jonah and Gianna’s relationship,” the source further explains.

Throughout their relationship, “The Wolf of Wall Street” actor has been keeping his romance with Gianna, who graduated from Fordham University in 2011 and is currently a content manager at Violet Gray, private. The pair were first spotted together in August 2018 while taking a walk in New York City.

Prior to getting engaged to Gianna, the “21 Jump Street” actor was in a romantic relationship with Erin Galpern. Their relationship came seven years after Jonah split from longtime girlfriend and Jordan Klein, whom he met while in high school, the “Moneyball” star was also reported to be dating Isabelle McNally and dietician Brooke Glazer. He additionally briefly dated Dustin Hoffman‘s daughter Ali before breaking up in 2012.

In other news, Jonah made headlines after showing off a slimmed-down figure. He also has been using his social media platform to urge people to vote in November presidential election. “I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard. Please vote,” he joked in one of his recent Instagram posts.

He also partnered with his mother, Sharon Feldstein, and actress sister Beanie Feldstein to encourage people to register to vote. “I’m talking to you, yeah you, and I’m telling you to vote. No, I’m asking you to vote,” Sharon said. “Don’t look at me like that, I know I’m not your mother.”