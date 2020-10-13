John Travolta Wishes Late Wife Kelly Preston Happy Birthday With Touching Tribute

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ star shares on Instagram a snap from the couple’s wedding in 1991 alongside a black-and-white photo of his parents from their own nuptials.

–

John Travolta has offered another touching tribute to his late wife. Three months after Kelly Preston passed away following two years of secret battle with breast cancer, the “Pulp Fiction” star took to social media to honor her on what would have been her 58th birthday.

On Tuesday, October 14, the 66 year-old shared an Instagram photo of their wedding in 1991, and put it side by side with a black-and-white photo of his parents from their own nuptials. “Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad’s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John,” he wrote in the caption.

<br />

The “Grease” actor’s tribute prompted fans to offer their own birthday wishes for the late actress. One wrote, “She’s your angel. Someday you will be together again. We all miss her! Happy Birthday!” Another noted, “Happy heavenly birthday Kelly,” and a third shared similar sentiment by stating, “Happy heavenly birthday Kelly. Rest with the angels beautiful lady.”

Nearly two months before, John remembered Kelly by posting a clip on Instagram that saw him dancing with their daughter Ella Bleu Travolta. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me,” he wrote in the accompaniment of the sweet footage.

John confirmed Kelly died at the age of 57 on July 12. Sharing the heartbreaking news on social media, he posted a picture of the “Gotti” actress with a lengthy message that read, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side,” he continued. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Kelly is survived by John and their two children, 20-year-old Ella, and 9-year-old Benjamin. The pair also shared a son Jett, who died of a seizure at 16 in 2009.