John Legend to Return to Stage at Billboard Music Awards After Wife’s Miscarriage

The ‘Bigger Love’ singer is set to make his first performance since family tragedy at the upcoming star-studded Billboard Music Awards this coming Wednesday, October 14.

R&B star John Legend will return to the spotlight at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday (14Oct20) for his first public appearance since losing his unborn son.

The singer and his wife, model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, went public with their heartbreak on 30 September (20), revealing their third child, a boy they had named Jack, had not survived after Chrissy was hospitalised for heavy bleeding.

They have been laying low ever since, but on Wednesday night, John will take centre stage to deliver a poignant performance of his song “Never Break”.

The track, which is featured on his latest album, “Bigger Love”, details the strength of the couple’s love, and includes lyrics like, “We will never break/Built on a foundation/Stronger than the pain” and “The world is dangerous/Throw it all at us/There’s nothin’ we cannot take.”

John’s “The Voice” co-star Kelly Clarkson will host the ceremony for the third time, and open the show with a cover of Whitney Houston‘s “Higher Love”, alongside a cappella group Pentatonix and percussionist Sheila E., Prince‘s former lover and sidekick.

Also performing at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on the night are Demi Lovato, Sia, Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, BTS, Garth Brooks, Khalid, Luke Combs, and Post Malone, who leads all nominees with 16 nods.

Meanwhile, the presenters at the upcoming ceremony include Addison Rae, Garcelle Beauvais, Jane Lynch, Jay Ellis, Jharrel Jerome, Julia Michaels, Keisha Bottoms, Lilly Singh, Nicole Richie, Spencer X, Taraji P. Henson, and Twitch.