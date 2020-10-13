John Boyega and Trey Songz Among Stars Supporting Anti-Police Brutality Protests in Nigeria

WENN/FayesVision/Instar

The campaign to end Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad has spread to London with singer WizKid leading a protest and giving a powerful speech in which he announced the dissolution of the unit.

Stars including John Boyega, Trey Songz, Wizkid, and Burna Boy have backed protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

Protests have been taking place in London and Nigeria against the country’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has become notorious due to allegations of brutality and extortion – prompting successful calls for it to be disbanded.

On Twitter, John, who is of Nigerian descent, shared videos of protesters in the country being teargassed as well as a powerful statement from Burna Boy backing the protests.

John Boyega retweeted a video capturing police brutality in Nigeria.

In the statement, the “Killin’ Dem” hitmaker wrote that ending SARS was a “first step” but that action must not end there, and that he is launching a charity to help protesters. He has also put up billboards in his native Nigeria backing the protests.

Officials have announced the dissolution of the controversial unit, but citing a CNN article, American singer Trey backed the protests and expressed his fear that the officers at the centre of the controversy would be re-employed, calling the situation, “BULLS**T”.

Trey Songz reacted to the announcement about the dissolution of SARS.

Singer WizKid meanwhile led an #ENDSARS protest in London and gave a powerful speech in which he announced the dissolution of the unit.

WizKid led a protest against Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

According to videos posted on Twitter, he said: “For Nigerians youths, don’t let anyone tell you you don’t have a voice,” he said before praising and thanking protesters.

Expanding on his comments, he later tweeted: “This is just the beginning!! We won our fight to #ENDSARS .. now Reform the Nigerian police!! #Endpolice brutality! We deserve good governance.”

“Now my people .. you see what our voices did…this is the beginning of a new Nigeria! Nigerian youths!! Know your rights and fight for it ! You deserve it. We all deserve it!!

“This is not about me/You or any individual !! This is for us and the next generation to come! Love everybody!”.