Jets looking to trade Le’Veon Bell

The New York Jets are having one of the most dismal starts to a regular season in recent memory, and they may be taking their first steps toward blowing it up. The team reportedly is exploring trading running back Le’Veon Bell before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

Bell has been unhappy with his role on the team. He and head coach Adam Gase almost had a public war of words before walking back some of their seemingly pointed comments. Gase acknowledged Bell’s frustration after the team’s loss to the Cardinals on Sunday (in which Bell was targeted one time) but seemed to provide no real answers as to how anything can be expected to change for him or the offense as a whole.

“I know he’s frustrated that we haven’t won,” Gase said. “It wasn’t necessarily the plan of not targeting him in the pass game. It just kind of ended up being that way with how they were they were playing us. So that’s what it is. I mean, just try to find ways to move the football. That’s all we’re trying to do, and it doesn’t always go exactly as planned.”

The veteran running back has not been a great fit with the team since he signed with New York last year. He rushed for less than 800 yards last season and averaged just over three yards per carry. This season, he has just 113 yards from scrimmage in two games. It remains to be seen if another team is willing to take a risk with the hope that it could get him back to his old form.