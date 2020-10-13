Japan’s Suga to order new economic stimulus as early as November: Nikkei By

© . FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference following his confirmation as Prime Minister of Japan in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will order his government to compile extra economic stimulus measures as early as in November, the newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The government may also consider extending a “Go To Travel” initiative of subsidised domestic tourism as part of the stimulus, the newspaper reported, without saying how it obtained the information.
