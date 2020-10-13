Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.18% By .com

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.18%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.18%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fanuc Corp. (T:), which rose 4.23% or 850.0 points to trade at 20925.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:) added 3.93% or 140.0 points to end at 3705.0 and Yaskawa Electric Corp. (T:) was up 3.55% or 145.0 points to 4235.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 3.29% or 306.0 points to trade at 8997.0 at the close. Suzuki Motor Corp. (T:) declined 2.47% or 120.0 points to end at 4732.0 and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:) was down 2.24% or 5.0 points to 218.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1753 to 1698 and 234 ended unchanged.

Shares in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.93% or 140.0 to 3705.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.00 a new 6-months low.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.18% or 0.07 to $39.50 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 0.19% or 0.08 to hit $41.80 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.33% or 6.30 to trade at $1922.60 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.13% to 105.44, while EUR/JPY fell 0.10% to 124.27.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 93.252.