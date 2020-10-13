Jada Pinkett Smith Revisits Being Shamed for Willow’s Shaved Head

“Looking at how my children were being affected, that’s what count,” she said. “When people are like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe you shaved Willow’s head!’ If they coulda seen this child’s expression of freedom looking at her hair falling to the ground, so me as a mom looking at that, experiencing that with her—there is nothing that anyone could say to me to tell me that it was wrong.”

“Not one person,” the actress continued, “because I was there, I was looking at her, I saw her face, I knew the journey that she and I took together to get to that point, and so, it didn’t really matter what anybody said.”