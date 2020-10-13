Jacinda Barclay dies aged 29, GWS Giants AFLW star

The Australian sports community is in mourning after news that multi-sport athlete Jacinda Barclay, 29, died this week.

Barclay was a star across a number of sports, including Aussies Rules, baseball, and American football.

She played as a key forward with the GWS Giants in the AFLW, represented Australia in five Baseball World Cups and won a championship playing quarterback in the Legends Football League in the USA.

Barclay played 23 games for the Giants after being drafted pick 65 in the 2016 AFLW Draft.

“The Giants are deeply saddened by the passing of AFLW player Jacinda Barclay,” GWS said in a statement released on Wednesday morning.

Jacinda Barclay played for the GWS Giants (Instagram)

“Jacinda was a much-loved member of the Giants family and we are all devastated by her passing,” Giants Chief Executive David Matthews said.

“Jacinda gave up a great deal to follow her sporting dreams around the world and we are grateful that she called our club home for four years.

“As an inaugural Giants AFLW player, Jacinda was a vital part of our club. More than that though, Jacinda’s spirit and infectious personality made her a popular and unforgettable member of the GIANTS family. She will always be a part of our club.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Jacinda’s family and friends during this extremely tough time.”

Jacinda Barclay of the Giants was a key forward (Getty)

On social media, tributes flowed for Barclay from former teammates and friends.

“The news is devastating and our hearts are breaking,” Steph Mur, Barclay’s Chicago Blis LFL teammate said.

“Jacinda lived a life that most people could only imagine. She was an elite multi-sport athlete constantly shredding boundaries around the world.

“She was every coach and players’ dream- a fearless leader full of positivity, vast knowledge, eagerness to grow and dedication to every team member. More importantly, she was an all-round badass person.

“I feel honoured to have played alongside you and more importantly to have known your beautiful energy and bubbly, comedic personality. Your brightness will never stop shining in our hearts. Rest easy Cinda!”

“Rest easy, Barcs,” Phoebe Monahan, who played alongside Barclay with the Giants in AFLW said on Instagram in a touching post of photos of the pair.

Kayla Lee was a friend and teammate of Barclay in the LFL in the States and expressed “shock” at the “devastating news”.

“Life is short,” Lee said.

“You never really know what someone is going through. This morning I woke up to the devastating news that we had lost one of the most vibrant, positive and spirited souls on this planet.

“Cinda has been one of my closest friends since we met seven years ago training and playing in the LFL. She was my quarterback and always had my back. We trained hard, laughed hard and sometimes partied hard together.

“She was a naturally talented multi-sport athlete, who was driven, ambitious and a leader that was fighting demons none of us knew about. I am absolutely heartbroken and in complete shock.

“Life is short. Don’t hold grudges or waste time on the unimportant things. Take care of people, tell them you love them and live every day to the fullest. Rest Easy Cinda, you will be dearly missed.”

If you or anyone you know needs immediate support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or via lifeline.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.