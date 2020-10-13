Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.62% By .com

© . Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.62%



.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.62%.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 2.66% or 520 points to trade at 20050 at the close. Meanwhile, Ormat Technologies (TASE:) added 2.24% or 550 points to end at 25140 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was up 0.98% or 66 points to 6820 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nova (TASE:), which fell 5.04% or 970 points to trade at 18290 at the close. Matrix (TASE:) declined 2.92% or 240 points to end at 7990 and ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) was down 2.82% or 36 points to 1240.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 227 to 168 and 26 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 2.21% or 0.87 to $40.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.75% or 0.73 to hit $42.45 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.77% or 34.05 to trade at $1894.85 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.11% to 3.3920, while EUR/ILS fell 0.54% to 3.9808.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.50% at 93.567.