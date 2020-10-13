Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.62% By .com

Matilda Coleman
Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.62%

.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.62%.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 2.66% or 520 points to trade at 20050 at the close. Meanwhile, Ormat Technologies (TASE:) added 2.24% or 550 points to end at 25140 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was up 0.98% or 66 points to 6820 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nova (TASE:), which fell 5.04% or 970 points to trade at 18290 at the close. Matrix (TASE:) declined 2.92% or 240 points to end at 7990 and ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) was down 2.82% or 36 points to 1240.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 227 to 168 and 26 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 2.21% or 0.87 to $40.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.75% or 0.73 to hit $42.45 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.77% or 34.05 to trade at $1894.85 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.11% to 3.3920, while EUR/ILS fell 0.54% to 3.9808.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.50% at 93.567.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

