Apple today announced that the 6.1-inch models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available to pre-order beginning this Friday, October 16 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, with deliveries and in-store availability beginning one week later on Friday, October 23.

The smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and larger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max are launching later, with pre-orders beginning Friday, November 6 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time and shipments beginning one week later on Friday, November 13.

iPhone 12 Pro pricing starts at $999, while the iPhone 12 starts at $799 and the iPhone 12 mini starts at $699.

iPhone 12 Pre-Order Dates: 6.1-Inch Models on Friday, Mini and Pro Max Models on November 6

