Interview with Cory Doctorow about his new sci-fi book Attack Surface, the third work in his Little Brother series that influenced hacktivists like Aaron Swartz (Andy Greenberg/Wired)

Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Interview with Cory Doctorow about his new sci-fi book Attack Surface, the third work in his Little Brother series that influenced hacktivists like Aaron Swartz — Cory Doctorow’s Little Brother series has been a young-adult sci-fi bible for teen hacktivists. But with the latest and darkest book in the trilogy, it’s all grown up.
