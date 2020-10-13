Ikea plans to transform Australian stores into renewable energy power plants

Ikea is making a bold move into the Australian energy market by transforming its stores into power stations.

can reveal the furniture giant is about to start constructing the country’s largest grid-connected commercial microgrid, which will power its retail operations, store energy in on-site batteries and support the power grid.

It’s the first step in a plan to become a clean energy provider that can create and sell low-cost renewable energy to the nation’s energy network.

Ikea in Sydney’s Tempe. (Ryan Stuart)

For consumers, the benefits will be lower prices, on-site electrical vehicle chargers, new jobs, zero emissions and a boost to state power supplies.

The first store to be converted into a microgrid is Adelaide, where the company has signed a deal to partner with Planet Ark Power, the South Australian Government, SA Power Networks and Epic Energy.

Tempe – which is earmarked as the first NSW store to be converted – has a headstart in the Ikea Australia Clean Energy Transformation Project, as its roof is already covered with solar panels to harvest energy.

The company plans to roll out the project to all stores in Australia, before expanding to worldwide operations.

“Our ambition is to be the first mover and inspire other Ikea stores to install larger solar installations, batteries and digital solutions,” CEO of Ikea Australia Jan Gardberg said.

“(The project’s) energy management system will support the balancing of the electricity grid not just on stores in Australia, but across the Ikea network around the world.”

In Adelaide, 1.2MW of solar panels will be installed on the rooftop of the store, coupled with a 3.4MWh battery and a digital energy management system that enables surplus stored clean energy to be traded into the state grid when demand is at its highest.

The store will transition to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025.

As part of the project, electric vehicle chargers will be erected on site for customers, workers and the Ikea delivery fleet.

The next stage of the project will include the construction of shade structures, which will be embedded with extra solar panels to provide another 30 per cent of the store’s energy needs across the Ikea car park.

When that’s complete, the company will investigate the viability of hydrogen energy being generated on site and transforming itself into an official energy provider.