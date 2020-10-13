IEA sees oil demand suffering long-lasting blow from virus

Article content continued

The outlook from the agency, which advises most major economies, comes as oil majors like BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc acknowledge that combination of the pandemic with and the drastic changes required to avert a climate crisis will have profound consequences for their assets and business models.

Long-term growth in oil demand will be tamed by the switch to more efficient or electric vehicles, the IEA forecast. Consumption will increase by about 750,000 barrels a day each year to reach 103.2 million a day in 2030. That’s about 2 million a day less than predicted in last year’s report.

The increase will be entirely concentrated in developing nations — most notably India — and dominated by feedstocks for plastics and other petrochemicals, rather than fuel for road transportation. After 2030, annual growth will dwindle to just 100,000 barrels a day.

Worst Case

If prolonged coronavirus outbreaks impede the economic recovery, resulting in a global economy that’s 10 per cent smaller in 2030 than current projections, then the outlook for oil is even more bleak.

Oil consumption wouldn’t recover to pre-virus levels until “the latter part of the 2020s” in this scenario, and would plateau shortly afterward at just under 100 million barrels a day, the agency said.

The outlooks from the IEA and international oil companies make the view of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries — which last week projected that oil demand will continue to grow for another two decades — an outlier.