How Josh Allen rose from junior college, Wyoming to NFL MVP contender leading the Bills

Josh Allen didn’t have any Division I scholarship offers out of high school. Seven years later, he’s in the NFL MVP discussion.

To get here, current Buffalo Bills star Allen had to make a stop at a junior college and then at Wyoming, not known as a football hot bed. Even after displaying major tools with the Wyoming Cowboys, there was doubt as to whether Allen had the consistent accuracy and discipline to be an effective NFL quarterback.

Those doubts are gone. Allen led Buffalo to the playoffs in 2019 and has the Bills off to an undefeated start to the 2020 season. Without Tom Brady in the AFC East any longer, the division appears to be Allen’s. As with Brady, the path to divisional dominance wasn’t an obvious one.

Josh Allen in junior college

Allen grew up in Firebaugh, California, a small town about 45 miles west of Fresno. It’s a 7,600-person town that isn’t exactly known for its football, and that’s part of the reason college football coaches didn’t come to see Allen play in high school.

As a senior in high school, Allen threw for 3,061 yards and 33 touchdowns as Firebaugh won a school-record 10 games. But because Allen was off the beaten path and spent his offseason time playing baseball and basketball instead of traveling to camps, he didn’t have any Division I scholarship offers.

Fresno State knew about Allen — there’s even a photo of Allen with Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr — but they didn’t believe Allen would be able to handle the step up in competition to a Divison I level. That’s how Allen wound up at Reedley Community College, east of Fresno, in his first year after high school.

Once Allen took over as the Reedley starter, he threw 25 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions. Even then, he had to send hundreds of emails to colleges to try and get a sniff. Only Eastern Michigan and Wyoming showed interest.

Allen’s shot with Wyoming didn’t even get solidified until Eric Dungey, a quarterback from Oregon, chose to attend Syracuse instead of Wyoming. Dungey’s scholarship offer went to Allen instead, and in the Cowboys he had his Division I shot.

Josh Allen at Wyoming

A broken clavicle delayed Allen’s starting tenure at Wyoming, but he took over the starting QB job in 2016. Allen’s strong arm and athletic ability weren’t in doubt during his time with the Cowboys, and he threw 44 touchdowns across two seasons. But he also was intercepted 21 times, completing just more than 56 percent of his passes.

Allen’s true quality was cast in further doubt during his final year at Wyoming, when he struggled mightily against high-major competition in Oregon and Iowa. In those two losses, Allen was a combined 32-for-64 (50 percent) passing while failing to throw a touchdown and being picked off three times. Allen also struggled against Boise State later in the 2017 season, but he ran 18 times for 62 yards and a score to show the potential as a multi-faceted QB threat.

In his final game at Wyoming, Allen led the Cowboys to a 37-14 win over Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He went 11-for-19 through the air that day for 154 yards and three touchdowns, ending back-to-back eight-win seasons on a high note.

Josh Allen at the NFL Draft

Allen entered the 2018 NFL Draft season with a pretty consistent first-round grade, but he was part of what was viewed as a deep QB draft class. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson were among the other passers eligible to be picked in 2018.

Among those top names, Allen might’ve rivaled Jackson for the most pre-draft question marks. Those other four quarterbacks went to Oklahoma, USC, UCLA and Louisville. Allen went to Wyoming. Mayfield, Darnold and Rosen all completed more than 60 percent of their college passes. Allen had completed 56, lower even than running QB Jackson’s 57 percent.

One draft report gave Allen the eye-test pros: “Ideal size,” “Very strong arm,” “Excellent mobility.” But the negatives had potential to ruin Allen: “Accuracy issues,” “Ball security,” “Struggled against better teams.”

The Bills viewed Allen’s film as a comparison to the other quarterbacks in the class, and would ask questions like, “What would Baker Mayfield do here?” They liked what they saw and were sold on Allen in a pre-draft interview.

Allen ended up being taken with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, behind Mayfield (1) and Darnold (3) but ahead of Rosen (10) and Jackson (32). The Bills traded up to get Allen, giving up the 12th, 53rd and 56th overall picks to the Buccaneers. Now in his third year in the NFL, Allen has grown into a potential MVP candidate for the Bills after cleaning up his accuracy issues in Year 2 and adding an additional weapon in Stefon Diggs for Year 3.