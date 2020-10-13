Hilarious! Kareena Kapoor Khan asks if Taimur Ali Khan can play in the IPL

Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending all her time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan currently. She is also shooting for her film Laal Singh Chaddha. Not just that, she is also expecting her second child soon. Well, all seems to be going great for Bebo and her mood is reflecting on her social media posts too. Looks like Kareena is in a jovial mood these days and today, she look to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan holding a bat in his hand trying to play cricket.

She captioned the picture as, “Any place in the IPL? I can play too” The post instantly started getting numerous likes and comments. Kareena surely knows how to crack up her fans and followers.