Here’s how a VPN can save you big money this holiday shopping season

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

It’s well-known that virtual private networks (VPNs) protect Internet users from online security threats—but did you know that they can also save you money when shopping online?

It’s true: because of cookies and other online tracking systems, companies may charge two customers different prices just because they’re located in different places, such as more affluent countries, cities, or even ZIP codes. This technique, called “dynamic pricing,” is increasingly common amongst e-tailers—but a VPN is the best way to counter these measures.

If you’re looking for a safer and less expensive experience when shopping online this holiday season, the KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is a fantastic VPN option at a convenient price. Normally priced at $99, this solid VPN service is available for a lifetime at the one-time price of $52.