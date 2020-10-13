Google has quietly rolled out haircut appointment booking for Google Duplex, its AI chat agent, after demoing haircut scheduling on stage in 2018 (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:

Google has quietly rolled out haircut appointment booking for Google Duplex, its AI chat agent, after demoing haircut scheduling on stage in 2018  —  Nearly two years after first demonstrating it onstage at Google I/O 2018, Google has quietly rolled out haircut appointment booking for Google Duplex, its AI chat agent.

