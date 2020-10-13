Google has quietly rolled out haircut appointment booking for Google Duplex, its AI chat agent, after demoing haircut scheduling on stage in 2018 (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Google has quietly rolled out haircut appointment booking for Google Duplex, its AI chat agent, after demoing haircut scheduling on stage in 2018 — Nearly two years after first demonstrating it onstage at Google I/O 2018, Google has quietly rolled out haircut appointment booking for Google Duplex, its AI chat agent.
