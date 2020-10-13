‘Glow’ Cast Hopes Fans Can Rally Enough Support Behind Movie Petition

WENN/Avalon

Reuniting with Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin to encourage voting in the upcoming election, Marc Maron makes use of the occasion to back a call on Netflix to create a film based on the canceled show.

“GLOW” star Marc Maron has urged fans of the show to sign a petition calling on Netflix to create a movie based on the recently-cancelled show.

Marc was joined by Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin among others for a YouTube livestream event on Saturday, October 10 in partnership with voting initiatives HeadCount and #GoodTovote.

And as well as encouraging viewers to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, Marc also seized the opportunity to back a petition that’s doing the rounds for streaming service Netflix to create a movie to wrap up all the loose ends on the programme, which was axed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think there’s a petition out there and it would be a very exciting thing that Netflix could do it if they wanted to do it,” he said. “I think it would probably solve the problem. It would be fun to do, it would be easy to do, but who the f**k knows what they’re going to do. I think it’s a great idea and I hope people rally enough behind it to raise the interests of the executives over there.”





And when moderator Jessica Radloff asked the rest of the cast if they’d also be interested in a “GLOW” movie, they replied with a resounding “hell yes”.

Later, Betty revealed that the livestream had been scheduled well before Netflix had backtracked over their fourth season renewal, adding: “We scheduled this Zoom when we thought we still had a season four so it feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we’re all just drunk at the venue together and we’re like ‘enjoy the quiches because it’s over. If this wedding is now a funeral, let’s make it one of those fun great ones.”