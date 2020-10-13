Glasgow Pavilion boss hits out as 1000 football fans enjoy Arsenal event at London Palladium

The boss of one of Scotland’s favourite theatres has slammed the “madness” of the London Palladium being allowed to house 1000 football fans indoors while Scottish fans can’t watch their teams live outdoors.

Iain Gordon, of The Pavilion in Glasgow, slammed the venue for allowing in 50 per cent of capacity for An Audience With Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal manager.

The boisterous crowd even started with loud football chants, despite pubs in Scotland being banned from having music in case people speak too loudly or start singing.

Gordon pointed out differences between rules at The Palladium and restrictions on football fans attending games.

Referring to photos from The Palladium, he said: “This doesn’t make sense. There is hardly an empty seat in the house .







(Image: Daily Record)



“How can the London Palladium have a sold out performance last night with a football manager Arsene Wenger with what looks like no self-distancing?

“How can they sit in a theatre with hardly a space between everyone to talk about football but cannot sit outside in a football stadium to watch a game?”

“Even the queues outside the venue there was no self-distancing.”

Gordon has used the lockdown in Scotland – which has shut down all theatres and music venues – to make improvements to ventilation systems at The Pavilion and introduce high standard hand sanitizers and toilet flush systems.

He said he only wants to re-open when the R number looks under control and when other venues feel it is safe to do so.

The Scottish reopening of theatres has been pushed back from October 1 after infection rates rose.







(Image: Daily Record)



Gordon said: “Is there one rule for us and another for the London arts elite?

“This goes against all the current surveys that say people don’t want to return to theatres.

“This all seems irresponsible but clearly ammunition for us all to re-open theatres and football clubs to open stadiums and welcome fans back.”

The London Palladium has gigs by Van Morrison and Debbie Harry coming up soon but Gordon thinks Track and Trace will make future events impossible if the law is followed.

Gordon added: “It’s beyond me to think that from that crowd somebody in the next few days does not report symptoms.

“That would effectively mean every person in the audience self isolating, all the staff. The whole thing then collapses.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me as it stands.”







(Image: Daily Record)



In July, singer Beverley Knight took to the Palladium stage for its first post-lockdown performance.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s theatre opened at 30% capacity, to an audience including industry figures and the public, to demonstrate stringent hygiene methods he hopes can be used to enable UK theatres to reopen

Visitors had staggered arrival times, wore mandatory face masks and, while queueing, used mobile phones to fill out NHS test and trace forms and preorder drinks for in-seat service.

After contactless security checks and ticket scans, temperatures were taken with thermal imaging cameras.

LW Theatres, which owns the Palladium, insisted there was at least 1m space between all parties last night, allowing half of the 2,200 capacity to attend.

Chief executive Rebecca Kane Burton tweeted: “Social distancing was and is at the heart of all planning of events.”

She added that “tens of thousands” of pounds had been spent on ensuring there was a “bubble” around each party.

The Record has contacted The Palladium for comment.