Gervonta Davis: I'm Okay With Getting Sick With COVID For My Fans!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Boxer Gervonta Davis is getting clowned online after claiming that he was fine with getting COVID-19, a deadly virus — to please his fans.

“I’m just only speaking for me as a fighter – I’m okay with getting sick to please the fans,” Davis said.

“If I got sick and I find out that night, I’d be okay with it just knowing that I put on a great show. I did it in front of the fans. I did it for a cause. If I gotta take that hit, then you know I’ll quarantine by myself, and I did something great for the sport and things like that. I’m not saying I want that to happen but if that was to happen, I’m okay with taking that lick on the chin. Take that 14 days and stay healthy.”

