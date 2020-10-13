Gervonta Davis Apologizes for Saying That He’s Willing to Get COVID-19 for Fans

Instagram

In a previous interview, the undefeated boxer shared that he’s ‘okay with getting sick to please the fans’ ahead of the October 31 match that will see him going against Leo Santa Cruz.

Boxer Gervonta Davis has now offered an apology following his controversial remarks about coronavirus. During an interview with TMZ Sports, he previously said that he was okay with getting COVID-19 for boxing fans. Now, Gervonta has taken to his Instagram account to apologize for his offensive comments.

“I would like to 1st apologize if anyone took my comments on my TMZ Sports interview offensive about me being OK with getting COVID 19,” Tank wrote on Monday, October 12 on Instagram Stories. “The point that I was making was, my fans have been asking me for months was I going to have fans at my next fight. So I told my team I’m willing to take the chance just to please my fans and give them something to smile about through this pandemic.”

He went on explaining, “Me, my team and my promoters along with Showtime Boxing will all take the necessary precautions with practicing safe social distancing come October 31. I want everyone to be safe and come enjoy this event. Thank you.” Gervonta referred to the upcoming match between him and Leo Santa Cruz at the Alamodome in San Antonio on October 31 which will have live fans attending the event.

During the aforementioned interview, the undefeated boxer was asked if he was concerned about a possible COVID exposure. “I’m just only speaking for me as a fighter — I’m okay with getting sick to please the fans,” he responded. “If I got sick and I find out that night, I’d be okay with it just knowing that I put on a great show. I did it in front of the fans. I did it for a cause.”

Gervonta said that he’s aware of the risk he’s taking, but he insisted that it would be worth it. “If I gotta take that hit, then you know I’ll quarantine by myself, just knowing that I did it for the fans, and I did something great for the sport and things like that,” he shared. “I’m not saying I want that to happen but if that was to happen, I’m okay with taking that lick on the chin. Take that 14 days and stay healthy.”