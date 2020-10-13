French government cannot rule out option of COVID curfew, says minister By

© . FILE PHOTO: Handover ceremony at the Interior Ministry in Paris
PARIS () – French government minister Marlene Schiappa said on Tuesday the government could not rule out imposing a curfew on cities such as Paris to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Everything is being examined. Nothing can be excluded,” she told LCI television when asked about the possibility of imposing a curfew, after another minister also hinted the government could take such a move.
