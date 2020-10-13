First picture of tragic mum and three kids killed in horror smash with a truck

The first heartbreaking picture of a mum and three kids killed in a horror crash with a truck has emerged.

The tragedy on the A40 near Oxford saw Zoe Powell, 29, die alongside daughters, Phoebe, eight, and Amelia, four, and her six-year-old son Simeon.

The four family members from Chinnor, Oxfordshire, were pronounced dead at the scene on Monday night, Thames Valley Police said.

Zoe’s husband Josh, 30, and the couple’s 18-month-old baby girl were badly injured in the smash after the family’s people carrier collided with a lorry at around 9.50pm.

They were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where they both remain in a critical condition.

The collision between a silver Subaru and a white HGV took place near a railway overbridge just to the west of Oxford.

Police said the driver of the HGV, a 56-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.







(Image: PA)



The force said they were alerted at 9.50pm, adding they received “multiple” calls from the public.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the serious collision investigation unit, based at Bicester, said officers are in the very early stages of the investigation into what he described as an “incredibly tragic” and “horrendous” incident.

Sgt Mahon warned against speculating about the cause of the collision, adding: “We will leave no stone unturned to ascertain what has caused this tragedy.

“The next of kin of the family have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“The thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police, along with our partners who have assisted at the scene or at the hospital, are with the families at this incredibly difficult .

“I would like to also pay tribute to our officers, first responders and medical professionals, who dealt with this collision.

“Our officers and colleagues from the other emergency services were dealing with an extremely upsetting scene, and I would like to thank them for the work that they carried out overnight.”