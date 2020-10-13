Home Entertainment Father ‘R*ped’ 10 Mth Daughter To Death: Googles ‘How To Know If...

Father ‘R*ped’ 10 Mth Daughter To Death: Googles ‘How To Know If Baby Is Dead”

By
Bradley Lamb
-
A 10-month-old baby died after prosecutors say that she was raped by her own father, has learned. 

The child’s father, 29-year-old Austin Stevens, was arrested charges with involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, rape of a child, aggravated assault, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other charges related to the death of his daughter. 

The prosecutor told the media, “This case is deeply disturbing. It is hard to imagine this child’s death being any more traumatic. Sexual assault on an infant is heinous and then followed by the inaction of her father to save her life all led to this child’s death.”

