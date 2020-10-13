Father ‘R*ped’ 10 Mth Daughter To Death: Googles ‘How To Know If Baby Is Dead”

A 10-month-old baby died after prosecutors say that she was raped by her own father, has learned.

The child’s father, 29-year-old Austin Stevens, was arrested charges with involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, rape of a child, aggravated assault, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other charges related to the death of his daughter.

The prosecutor told the media, “This case is deeply disturbing. It is hard to imagine this child’s death being any more traumatic. Sexual assault on an infant is heinous and then followed by the inaction of her father to save her life all led to this child’s death.”

According to prosecutors, officials responded to a 911 call placed by Stevens on Saturday night and found the 10-month-old unresponsive.

Police say that after killing the baby, Austin googled the phrase”How to know if a baby’s dead.”

Medical personnel said the baby had been wearing a blood-soaked diaper.