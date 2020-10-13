Fantasy Injury Updates: Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen, more pass-catchers impacting Week 6 waiver pickups

Throughout the first five weeks of the NFL season, many big-name pass-catchers have been dealing with serious injuries. Wide receivers Julio Jones and Chris Godwin have both missed multiple games with pesky hamstring injuries while Keenan Allen and Sammy Watkins were out of action this week. Tight end Noah Fant has also dealt with an ankle injury in recent weeks and his status moving forward is questionable. These injuries are having an impact on fantasy football owners who need to make key waiver wire decisions, and they’re also impacting our Week 6 fantasy WR rankings and TE rankings.

For more fantasy injury updates and news, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 6 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Julio Jones playing in Week 6?

Jones (hamstring) has been dinged up for the Falcons early in the season and as a result, he has missed time the past few weeks. He sat out Week 3 with the hamstring injury and returned in Week 4 before aggravating the malady. From there, he missed Week 5 and now, his status ahead of Week 6 is “questionable” at best.

Last week, Jones didn’t practice at all for the Falcons and was deemed a game-time decision for the team before missing the game. It’s hard to imagine him playing without logging a single practice, so his status Wednesday-Friday will bear watching. If he can log at least a limited session, that should at least give him a chance to play.

That said, it’s also worth noting that the Falcons have a Week 7 bye, so if they feel that Jones isn’t progressing well enough this week, they could proceed with caution and let him get a couple of weeks off to make sure that hamstring injury is closer to 100 percent. Soft-tissue injuries do tend to linger and recurrences are common, as we’ve already seen with Jones this season. Besides, the Falcons are sitting at 0-5, so they won’t want to jeopardize the future health of Jones just to chase a win over the Vikings.

As long as Jones is out, Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus will continue to see more targets across from Calvin Ridley. They combined for just three catches and 29 yards against the Panthers last week, but both deserve flex consideration against a Vikings defense that allows the fourth-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to WRs this year (30.2).

MORE WEEK 6: Top waiver pickups | Buy-low, sell-high

Is Chris Godwin playing in Week 6?

Godwin has missed the past two games for the Buccaneers after exiting the Buccaneers’ Week 3 win over the Broncos with a hamstring injury.

At the time of his injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Godwin would miss at least two games. That means that Godwin should at least have a chance to suit up in Week 6, but his chances will hinge on how practice goes for him. He didn’t practice last week on a short week ahead of Thursday Night Football, so his status on Wednesday should tell fantasy owners more about his recovery.

If Godwin can’t return in Week 6, Scotty Miller would continue to be the No. 2 receiver across from Mike Evans while Justin Watson would occupy the slot if healthy (he missed Thursday night’s game with a concussion). Rookie Tyler Johnson looked good against the Bears, so perhaps he could draw some more snaps as well. That said, none have shown enough to count on this week against the Packers.

WEEK 6 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Keenan Allen injury update

After catching a touchdown on Monday Night Football against the Saints, Allen exited the game with a back injury. He didn’t return to action for the Chargers.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Allen was dealing with back spasms after “pinching his back” on the TD grab. His timetable to return from the injury is unclear, but the Chargers have a bye in Week 6 after the schedule reshuffling. So, Allen will have extra time to get healthy ahead of the Chargers’ Week 7 game against the Jaguars.

If Allen has to miss time, Mike Williams would become the top WR target for Justin Herbert and a potential volume-based WR2. Williams had five catches for 109 yards and two TDs against the Saints after returning from a hamstring injury, so he has a lot of upside. Jalen Guyton could also become an intriguing boom-or-bust flex option, but there are probably better options to start over him.

Sammy Watkins injury update

Watkins suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of the Chiefs’ loss to the Raiders in Week 5, and it looks like he will miss some time with the injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watkins’ injury is expected to keep him out “possibly a couple weeks”, so the Chiefs will have to get by without him.

In Watkins’ absence, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson will have more opportunities to get on the field. Previously, the two had been splitting time as the team’s No. 3 wide-out. Both will have fantasy upside in upcoming matchups against the Bills and the Broncos and each can be trusted as a potential flex play (though Hardman has a bit more upside because of his game-breaking speed).

Noah Fant injury update

As of last Wednesday, Fant (ankle) hadn’t been cleared to practice for the Broncos. He was considered a longshot to play and was officially ruled out by the Broncos on Saturday ahead of their postponed game against the Patriots.

Fant’s original injury designation had him listed as week-to-week, so perhaps he will have made strides during his week off. That said, it’s hard to trust that he will be back on the field given that he was carted off against the Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 and wasn’t able to practice at all last week. He’ll need to log a limited practice early in the week for fantasy owners to consider trusting him against the Patriots.

If Fant is out, Nick Vannett will be the top tight end in Denver. He won’t have much fantasy value, so tight end-needy owners can check our Week 6 TE rankings to find a potential streamer to use as insurance in case Fant can’t play this week.