Family Wants Answer After Lynched Black Man's Death Is Ruled A Suicide!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

The family of Nevan Baker, a Black man who was found hanging from a tree in Orlando, want answers after his death was ruled as a suicide — even though his hands were tied behind his back.

According to civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Baker’s “hands were tied, teeth missing and face bruised.”

A statement from the police department Monday said: “While we are awaiting the final report from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, an agency independent of the Orlando Police Department, their initial findings ruled the death a suicide.”

