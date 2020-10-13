Facebook Messenger gets a visual update, custom reactions, chat themes, and more, as cross-app communication between Instagram and FB rolls out to North America (Sarah Perez/)

Sarah Perez / :
Facebook Messenger gets a visual update, custom reactions, chat themes, and more, as cross-app communication between Instagram and FB rolls out to North America — Facebook Messenger is getting a visual update and a number of new features, including support for chat themes, custom reactions, and soon, selfie stickers and vanish mode.
