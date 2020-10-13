EXCLUSIVE Pics From Atlanta Housewife Cynthia Bailey’s WEDDING!!

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill officially became C-Hill on October 10, as the couple were married in a luxurious mansion last Saturday. was in the house and so were friends from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and other franchises, as well as other Bravolebs, stepped out in their fanciest frocks and suits to celebrate the couple’s marriage.

“Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other,” Cynthia told PEOPLE on her wedding day. “We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

The wedding had a guest list for the ages, with the likes of Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille, Gizelle Bryant, and Karen Huger in attendance.

Noticeably ABSENT from the wedding was Tanya Sam – who last week was accused of cheating on her fiancee with a stripper. Tanya has since denied those rumors and so has the stripper.

Here are some images from the event: