Everything You Need To About Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment

We all know Shah Rukh Khan is one of the richest stars in the world. But, the actor has achieved this status not only because of his acting skills but also because of his incredibly efficient business mind.
The actor’s love for movies saw him launch a production company named Dreamz Unlimited which also had Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mirza as co-owners. However, after the company was dissolved, SRK launched Red Chillies Entertainment and put wife Gauri Khan in charge. Over the years, Red Chillies Entertainment has not only produced most Shah Rukh Khan films but also several projects which promote fresh talent. Their latest venture Kamyaab was a film that won the hearts of the audience along with earning a big thumbs up from the critics.
Red Chillies is on par with any production house in the world and also boasts of a fully equipped VFX studio. A report in The Economic Times revealed that the production house usually has a turnover of about Rs. 500 crore annually.