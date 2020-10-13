Everything You Need To About Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment

We all know Shah Rukh Khan is one of the richest stars in the world. But, the actor has achieved this status not only because of his acting skills but also because of his incredibly efficient business mind.

The actor’s love for movies saw him launch a production company named Dreamz Unlimited which also had Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mirza as co-owners. However, after the company was dissolved, SRK launched Red Chillies Entertainment and put wife Gauri Khan in charge. Over the years, Red Chillies Entertainment has not only produced most Shah Rukh Khan films but also several projects which promote fresh talent. Their latest venture Kamyaab was a film that won the hearts of the audience along with earning a big thumbs up from the critics.

