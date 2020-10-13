Emily B & Fabolous Welcome Their Baby Girl!

Congratulations are in order for Fabolous and Emily B, who just welcomed their baby girl!

Emily B posted a video of her hospital bracelet on Sunday, following a flurry of her beautiful maternity photos. If y’all recall, Fab announced that he was going to be a “Girl Dad” this past Father’s Day.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Congratulations to #EmilyB and #Fabolous on welcoming their newest bundle of joy into the world!!! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 11, 2020 at 9:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Awww! #Fabolous & #EmilyB are expecting a baby girl. A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 21, 2020 at 8:19pm PDT

Emily and Fab are no strangers to the spotlight, as their star-studded family is infamous for their dope matching outfits and their eldest daughter, Taina, is dating rapper G Herbo.

Their relationship has garnered a lot of negative attention as well, due to a domestic dispute they were involved in backing 2018. As we previously reported, Emily alleged that Fab hit her in the face several times and knocked her teeth out during an altercation, and Fab was hit with four felony charges.

Fab then struck a plea deal in March 2019, which stated that the charges in the case would be dropped so long as he completed a pretrial intervention program and stayed out of trouble for at least one year.

It doesn’t look like Fab has gotten into any issues since then, and he and Emily have been building a beautiful family together.

View this post on Instagram Made with Love @iceberg A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on Feb 22, 2020 at 2:02pm PST

