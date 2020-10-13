Elizabeth Rhue Named Staff Vice President of Global Sustainability

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced Elizabeth Rhue has been named Staff Vice President of Global Sustainability, reporting directly to President and CEO Howard Coker.

In this new position, Rhue will lead the Company’s global sustainability programs for all of the Company’s Consumer- and Industrial-related packaging businesses, including working directly with the Company’s key customers to achieve improved product sustainability. She will also join the Company’s Management Committee.

“Sonoco has been engaged in sustainability efforts long before they were considered critical by consumers, our customers and other stakeholders. That said, we are stepping up our promotion of sustainable packaging solutions, and Elizabeth brings the right mix of experience and passion to coordinate all aspects of our global sustainability efforts,” said Coker. “At the end of the day, we believe that sustainability is better for everyone and reaffirms our commitment to Better Packaging. Better Life.”

After graduating with a B.S. degree in Packaging Science from Clemson University, Rhue began her career with Sonoco in 2005 as a Research and Development engineer in the Company’s Rigid Paper Container division. Over the next several years, she held several positions in technical and account management, working directly with large consumer product goods customers. She was then named Sustainability and National Accounts Manager for Sonoco Recycling, the Company’s recycling arm. In this position, Rhue managed large national accounts and Sonoco Recycling’s S3® (Sonoco Sustainability Solutions) program where Sonoco works with numerous large consumer company’s manufacturing operations to manage their waste stream in an effort to take those facilities to zero landfill exposure. She was most recently Director of Marketing and Commercial Excellence for the Company’s Flexible Packaging division.

“We have such a great culture of doing the right thing, striking a balance between what’s good for the business, what’s good for our associates and good for the environment,” said Rhue. “I am passionate about sustainability’s role in packaging and look forward to this opportunity.”

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on ’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/216d208a-77cd-4e66-b9ce-daed055dba59